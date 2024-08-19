Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. Picture: GEOFF BROWN
Weak coal prices and rail issues at Transnet have weighed on Thungela Resources. The coal miner reported a 58% decline in half-year headline earnings per share, causing it to lower its dividend to R2, reflecting an 80% decline. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with CEO July Ndlovu.
WATCH: Thungela’s interim earnings more than halve
Business Day TV spoke to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu
