WATCH: Thungela’s interim earnings more than halve

Business Day TV spoke to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu

19 August 2024 - 19:14
Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. Picture: GEOFF BROWN
Weak coal prices and rail issues at Transnet have weighed on Thungela Resources. The coal miner reported a 58% decline in half-year headline earnings per share, causing it to lower its dividend to R2, reflecting an 80% decline. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with CEO July Ndlovu.

