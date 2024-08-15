Companies / Mining

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Exxaro’s interim earnings plunge more than a third

Business Day TV speaks to Exxaro CEO Nombasa Tsengwa about the company’s performance

15 August 2024 - 20:40
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: MIKE HUTCHINGS/REUTERS
Picture: MIKE HUTCHINGS/REUTERS

Lower coal and iron ore prices weighed heavily on Exxaro as half-year headline earnings per share slumped 37% to R15.28, prompting the mining company to cut the interim dividend by 30% to 796c. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Nombasa Tsengwa for more details on the performance.

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Showmax and Capitec deal aims to disrupt SA video ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Standard Bank reaffirms targets as earnings rise
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Baptism of fire for new Sasol CEO
Companies / Energy
4.
Exxaro coal sales and production fall with Eskom ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Property regulator under fire over certification ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.