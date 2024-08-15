WATCH: Exxaro’s interim earnings plunge more than a third

Lower coal and iron ore prices weighed heavily on Exxaro as half-year headline earnings per share slumped 37% to R15.28, prompting the mining company to cut the interim dividend by 30% to 796c. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Nombasa Tsengwa for more details on the performance.
