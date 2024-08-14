Companies / Mining

DRDGold to report higher earnings but misses production guidance

Production delays, reclamation activities at cleanup sites and the rehabilitation programme to process material at legacy sites are to blame

BL Premium
14 August 2024 - 09:49
by Jacqueline Mackenzie

Gold miner DRDGold expects annual earnings to rise as much as 9% as revenue grew by double digits.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended June are expected to be between 146.c and 161.4c compared with 148.2c a year ago...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.