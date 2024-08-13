Jubilee produces first copper concentrate at Roan facility in Zambia
The copper concentrate produced from Roan's front-end module will be refined to produce copper cathode at the company's Sable refinery
13 August 2024 - 09:13
Diversified producer Jubilee Metals has produced its first copper concentrate from the front-end module at the Roan facility in Zambia, after the start of production on August 8.
The copper concentrate produced from Roan's front-end module, targeting previously mined material, will be refined to produce copper cathode at the company’s Sable refinery, Jubilee said in a statement on Tuesday...
