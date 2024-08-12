West’s tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles a boon for platinum miners
PGMs expected to benefit as internal combustion engine vehicles show they still have legs
12 August 2024 - 05:00
The World Platinum Investment Council says the protectionist stance taken by the US and Europe on China’s electric vehicles will slow adoption in the West, with the platinum group metals (PGMs) set to benefit from longer internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles ownership.
Demand for PGMs is closely tied to the automotive sector, where a combined 65% of platinum and palladium demand is used for autocatalysts...
