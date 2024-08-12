Gold Fields to acquire Osisko Mining for R29bn
The move gives Gold Fields 100% ownership of the Windfall gold project in Canada, in which Osisko holds a 50% interest
12 August 2024 - 09:13
Gold producer Gold Fields said on Monday that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Toronto-listed Osisko Mining for C$2.16bn (R28.8bn).
The move will grant Gold Fields 100% ownership of the Windfall gold project in Canada, in which Osisko holds a 50% interest...
