Jubilee starts work at Roan upgrade project in Zambia
Jubilee is reviewing the option of expanding the Roan operation to incorporate downstream refining of its concentrate
08 August 2024 - 11:08
Diversified producer Jubilee Metals has commenced operations at its Roan upgrade project in Zambia.
The commencement of the newly constructed front-end section of the Roan operation adds additional processing capacity and flexibility to the already operating Roan milling and flotation sections, the company said in a statement on Thursday...
