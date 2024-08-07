Salungano delays financial results again due to auditor change
07 August 2024 - 05:00
Junior miner Salungano has again delayed the publication of its financial results, blaming it on a change of auditors.
KPMG severed ties with Salungano in May due to its failure to meet “risk evaluation criteria”, which revealed underlying accounting problems within the group, the auditing group said at the time. ..
