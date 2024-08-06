AngloGold Ashanti’s output increases after Brazil turnaround
06 August 2024 - 17:46
AngloGold Ashanti has reported improved operational performance for the first half of 2024, after the successful turnaround of its Brazilian operations.
The increased production and higher gold prices put the group in a good position, ending June with a liquidity of $2.3bn (R42.59bn). ..
