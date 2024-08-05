Copper 360 starts underground operations at Rietberg Mine

Copper 360 has started underground mining operations at its Rietberg Mine, in the Northern Cape.
Production has started with a target for the first month of 12,000 tonnes that will increase over four months to 45,000 tonnes, as the second modular flotation plant the company is constructing is commissioned in the next two months, it said in a statement on Monday.
Ore is being processed at the Nama Copper modular flotation plant recently acquired from Mazule Resources.
Plant recoveries of 75%-85% are being targeted during start-up with previous test work reporting recoveries of 92% are possible.
CEO Jan Nelson said the commencement of mining activity at Rietberg is an exciting moment for the group and the culmination of several years of planning, but inasmuch as it marks a milestone for Copper 360, it also signals the beginnings of a new era for the Northern Cape.
“The reopening of the Rietberg Mine represents a significant milestone for the company as it is the first time in more than four decades that copper is mined in the O’Kiep Copper District.”
“This achievement is a credit to our executive and management and the grit and determination of the Namaqualand people that come from the communities in the area who form part of our Copper 360 team,” he said.
Nelson added that it transitions the company from only producing copper plate to predominantly producing copper concentrate.
“This is significant as 80% of the company's revenue will be generated from copper concentrate significantly growing the cash margin of the company. It is also a testament to our chair, Shirley Hayes, for having the foresight to identify that Copper would become a critical future metal and then the determination to procure the mineral area and develop it over a period of 16 years,” Nelson said.
Rietberg was previously closed in 1983. It represents a historic milestone in SA’s mining history with copper again being mined in an area, which was the site of the first mineral discovery in the country in 1661.
Rietberg Mine, which has a rich history dating back to the early 20th century, holds significant copper reserves. The resumption of operations has and will continue to contribute substantially to the local economy, providing employment opportunities and supporting community development initiatives in the Northern Cape region, the group said.
Rietberg is the first of a number of historical dormant mines initially developed by Newmont and Gold Fields with defined ore-bodies and established underground infrastructure that Copper 360 plans to reopen in the area as part of its Cluster Mining Model. The company holds a mining right across 19,000ha where 12 mines and 60 historical prospects have been identified each with its own comprehensive data set.
