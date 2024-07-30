BHP advances copper ambitions with acquisition and JV
BHP and Lundin Mining have formed a joint venture to progress the Filo del Sol and Josemaria projects in South America
30 July 2024 - 09:50
Resources group BHP and Lundin Mining have agreed to acquire Toronto-listed Filo Corp, which owns 100% of the Filo del Sol copper project in South America, and have formed a joint venture to progress the Filo del Sol and Josemaria projects.
The 50/50 joint venture between BHP and Lundin Mining will hold the FDS and Josemaria projects located in the Vicuña district of Argentina and Chile...
