Companies / Mining

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Why Minerals Council SA opposes proposed export taxes

Business Day TV speaks to CEO of Minerals Council SA, Mzila Mthenjane

28 July 2024 - 17:21
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Minerals Council SA CEO Mzila Mthenjane. Picture: SUPPLIED
Minerals Council SA CEO Mzila Mthenjane. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Minerals Council SA has expressed its opposition to the proposals made by mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe on how to promote beneficiation in SA, including the possible introduction of export taxes. Business Day TV spoke to Minerals Council SA CEO Mzila Mthenjane for more detail.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Anglo American is not leaving SA, says CEO Duncan ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Mpact avoids price-fixing fine after coming clean
Companies / Industrials
3.
SA banks face nearly R1-trillion exposure to ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Low catch rates in SA drain Sea Harvest’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
MTN plans to increase network coverage through ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.