WATCH: Why Minerals Council SA opposes proposed export taxes

Minerals Council SA CEO Mzila Mthenjane. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Minerals Council SA has expressed its opposition to the proposals made by mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe on how to promote beneficiation in SA, including the possible introduction of export taxes. Business Day TV spoke to Minerals Council SA CEO Mzila Mthenjane for more detail.
