Anglo American is not leaving SA, says CEO Duncan Wanblad

Anglo American says it will retain a corporate office in SA and continue to work in the interests of South Africans — even though the group’s only SA assets after its restructuring will be Kumba Iron Ore and its manganese business.
Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad was speaking after the group’s first set of financial results since it fended off a takeover bid from Australian rival BHP in May...
