Tharisa signs PPA with Etana for wheeled renewable energy for Tharisa Mine
The wheeled energy will complement the Tharisa Mine's 40MW solar power plant which is designed to provide 30% of Tharisa Minerals’ energy needs
25 July 2024 - 08:49
Chrome and platinum miner Tharisa has entered into a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Etana Energy, for the procurement of wheeled renewable energy for the Tharisa Mine situated on the western limb of the Bushveld Complex.
In terms of the 15-year agreement, Etana will provide up to 44% of the Tharisa Mine’s electricity energy demand via wheeled energy from wind and solar farms in the Western Cape and Northern Cape, using the existing electricity transmission grid...
