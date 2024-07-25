Anglo reports first-half loss after $1.6bn impairment

Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad. File Picture: SUPPLIED
Resources group Anglo American has reported a loss at the halfway stage after taking a $1.6bn impairment of the Woodsmith Mine crop nutrients project in the UK.
The group reported an attributable loss of $672m for the six months to end-June from a profit of $1.26bn a year ago. The group said the $1.6bn impairment of Woodsmith, which affected earnings, was the result of a decision to slowdown the project’s development.
An improved cost performance was largely offset by a 10% lower product basket price, it said.
Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) were 3% lower at $4.98bn, while revenue was 8% lower at $14.46bn.
It reported a basic loss per share of $0.55 compared with earnings per share of $1.04 a year ago. Basic headline earnings per share (HEPS) were $0.42 compared with $1.35 in the prior comparative period.
An interim dividend of $0.42 was declared, down 24% from the previous year.
The group said copper and iron ore performance and margins were particularly strong, contributing $3.5bn to ebitda.
Unit costs improved by 4%, reflecting weaker currencies, operational improvements and effective cost control.
CEO Duncan Wanblad said the group was encouraged by a strong operational performance that delivered steady volumes and a 4% improvement in unit costs, while still facing weak cyclical markets for platinum group metals (PGMs) and diamonds.
“We are on track to reduce our annual run rate costs by $1.7bn and reduce capital spend by $1.6bn over the 2024-2026 period,” he said.
“We are moving at pace to create a much more agile and structurally profitable mining company focused on our exceptional quality copper and premium iron ore businesses, which both continue to perform very strongly, while maintaining our growth optionality in crop nutrients,” he said.
“We are committed to completing the key elements of this transformation by the end of 2025, creating a simpler, highly valued mining company with extensive growth options and considerable strategic flexibility.”
Net debt increasing marginally to $11.1bn reflects tight discipline to optimise capital allocation and free cash flow.
“We are transforming Anglo American by focusing on our world-class asset base in copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients, thereby accelerating the recognition of value inherent in our business,” said Wanblad.
“From that compelling platform, I believe our proven project delivery capabilities, global relationship networks and long-standing reputation as a responsible mining company will together help us unlock the outstanding mineral endowment options within our portfolio and other growth opportunities that we will aim to secure over time,” he said.
CEO Duncan Wanblad says the group is ‘moving at pace to create a much more agile and structurally profitable mining company’
