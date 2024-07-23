Kumba Iron Ore’s Sishen mine. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WALDO SWIEGERS
Kumba Iron Ore has reported a 26% decline in interim headline earnings per share, largely due to a lower average realised free-on-board (FOB) export iron ore price and a decrease in sales volumes. Business Day TV spoke to mining analyst Peter Major for more details on the dynamics behind the falling iron ore price.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Falling iron ore prices in focus
Business Day TV spoke to mining analyst Peter Major
Amplats targets London listing in search of liquidity
South32 questions future of Worsley Alumina and flags $554m charge
Amplats’ earnings fall due to lower PGM prices and restructuring costs
Kumba battles to clear stockpile as logistics problems persist
Anglo reviews value of cash-sapping Woodsmith
