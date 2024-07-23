WATCH: Falling iron ore prices in focus

Companies / Mining

23 July 2024 - 15:40
Kumba Iron Ore’s Sishen mine. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WALDO SWIEGERS
Kumba Iron Ore has reported a 26% decline in interim headline earnings per share, largely due to a lower average realised free-on-board (FOB) export iron ore price and a decrease in sales volumes. Business Day TV spoke to mining analyst Peter Major for more details on the dynamics behind the falling iron ore price.

