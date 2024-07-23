Lower prices and decline in sales upsets Kumba’s first-half

Kumba Iron Ore’s Sishen mine. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WALDO SWIEGERS
Kumba Iron Ore has reported lower earnings at the halfway stage, largely due to a lower average realised free-on-board (FOB) export iron ore price and a decrease in sales volumes.
Revenue for the six months to end-June was 6% lower at R35.8bn, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) declined 26% to R22.27, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Kumba’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) of R15.6bn, down from R19.8bn a year ago, reflects the effect of lower realised FOB export prices and lower sales, partly offset by lower on-mine costs and a weaker rand.
An interim dividend of R18.77 per share was declared, representing a payout ratio of 85% of headline earnings.
The company, which Anglo American recently decided to keep after an extensive portfolio review, said its sales for the six months to end-June were down 5%.
Kumba CEO Mpumi Zikalala said that in line with the group’s business reconfiguration plan to align production to Transnet’s logistics performance, volumes were reduced by 2% to 18.5-million tonnes, matching a 2% decrease in ore railed to port compared with the first half of 2023.
“Sales decreased by 5%, with the benefit of the proactive mini-shut and port equipment repairs undertaken in April 2024 largely offsetting the impact of port equipment outages in the first quarter,” she said.
Kumba has maintained its full-year production and sales guidance of between 35-million and 37-million tonnes and between 36-million and 38-million tonnes, respectively.
“Kumba achieved an average realised free-on-board export price of $97 per wet metric ton relative to the 62% Fe FOB export price of $96 per wet metric ton as the timing effect of provisionally priced volumes in a lower-price environment were largely offset by the lump and iron ore quality premium that our products attract,” Zikalala said.
Zikalala said the iron ore market pulled back strongly in the first half. Weak steel demand in China and Europe, coupled with robust iron ore supply, contributed to the Platts Iron Ore Index (IODEX) 62% Fe cost and freight (CFR) benchmark iron ore price falling by 26% since the start of the year. An increase in steel exports provided some relief, while lump premium was supported by lump stock at multiyear lows.
Operational highlights include the successful completion of the Kapstevel South project at Kolomelaand, which delivered the first ore in June.
The group achieved R1.8bn of the targeted R2.5bn-R3bn of savings for the year and was on track to deliver the remainder of this by the end of 2024, it said.
“Despite several logistics challenges in the first half, Kumba is well on track to achieve its operational and cost guidance for the full-year 2024, subject to Transnet’s logistics performance.
“Our priorities in the second half of the year are to continue maintaining a safe, stable, capable and cost-efficient business, while working with the National Logistics Crisis Committee and OUF [Ore User’s Forum] to support the improvement of Transnet’s logistics performance,” it said.
The company will continue to focus on maximising product premium and progressing the decarbonisation of its operations while collaborating with its customers to help reduce their scope 3 carbon emissions.
Lower prices and decline in sales upsets Kumba's first-half
CEO Mpumi Zikalala says company is on track to achieve operational and cost guidance for the full year despite logistics challenges in the first half
