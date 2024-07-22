Amplats’ earnings fall due to lower PGM prices and restructuring costs
Amplats is working to deliver a ‘responsible and orderly separation’ from Anglo American by the end of 2025
22 July 2024 - 09:15
Anglo American Platinum has reported an 18% decline in earnings for the first half on lower PGM prices, one-off restructuring costs and inflation, which were partially offset by the group's cost reduction initiatives and higher sales volumes.
Revenue for the six months ended June was 19% lower at R52.2bn, the group said in a statement on Monday. Headline earnings were down 18% to R6.5bn, which translated into headline earnings per share of R24.65 from R29.84 a year ago...
