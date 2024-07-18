Kumba expects first-half earnings to be up to 29% lower
The earnings decline is due to a lower average realised free-on-board export iron ore price and a fall in sales volumes
18 July 2024 - 09:53
Kumba expects to report lower earnings for the first half of its financial year, largely due to a lower average realised free-on-board (FOB) export iron ore price and a decrease in sales volumes.
Headline earnings for the six months ended June are likely to be between R6.848bn and R7.338bn, a decrease of between 24% and 29% from the prior period, it said in a statement on Thursday...
