Anglo reports strong second quarter, but cuts coal guidance

Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Anglo American has delivered a strong second-quarter performance overall, maintaining its production guidance for most of its assets, except coal, which was adjusted downwards.
“Minas-Rio achieved record second-quarter production, while our copper operations in Chile and Peru both performed well against our plans,” said CEO Duncan Wanblad.
“We are focused on continuing to deliver our strategic priority of operational excellence — improving performance stability is driving increased confidence in operational plans, including production volumes and unit costs,” he said in a statement on Thursday.
Copper production is tracking well to the group’s full-year plan and is 2% higher than the first half of 2023, but with a 6% decrease in the second quarter driven by lower throughput at Los Bronces and El Soldado in Chile, and planned lower grades at Quellaveco in Peru, partially offset by higher throughput at Collahuasi driven by the fifth ball mill.
Minas-Rio in Brazil achieved a record second quarter performance, but that was offset by a planned decrease at Kumba to align with third-party logistics constraints, resulting in flat production year on year for the iron ore businesses.
Kumba’s total production decreased by 1% to 9.2-million tonnes, driven by a 12% decrease at Kolomela to 2.5-million tonnes due to the reconfiguration of the mine to align production to lower third-party rail capacity and alleviate mine stockpile constraints. Sishen’s production increased by 3% to 6.6-million tonnes, reflecting planned operational improvements.
Production from Anglo’s platinum group metal (PGM) operations was 2% lower, reflecting expected lower volumes from Kroondal (which is reported as third-party purchase of concentrate from November 2023) and lower production at Mototolo, Mogalakwena and Unki, partially offset by 7% higher production at Amandelbult.
Steelmaking coal production increased by 26%, driven by higher production from the Grosvenor underground mine and at the Dawson open cut operation in Australia, partially offset by challenging strata conditions at the Aquila underground longwall and higher waste tonnes extracted at the Capcoal open cut operation.
As a result of the underground fire at Grosvenor, the operation was suspended and Grosvenor’s production was excluded from steelmaking coal guidance for the second half of the year, Wanblad said.
The new guidance range for the year is 14-15.5 million tonnes, compared with the previous 15-million to 17-million tonnes, with unit costs revised to $130-$140/tonne.
Rough diamond production decreased by 15%, driven by a proactive approach to manage inventory and preserve cash.
“De Beers’ diamond production reflects the lower revised guidance announced in our first quarter production report. Trading conditions became more challenging in the second quarter as Chinese consumer demand remained subdued. With higher-than-normal levels of inventory remaining in the midstream and an expectation for a protracted recovery, we are therefore actively assessing options with our partners to further reduce production to manage our working capital and preserve cash,” Wanblad said.
Nickel production was broadly flat, reflecting operational stability.
“In May, we announced our plan to accelerate our strategy by simplifying the portfolio and focusing on our world-class assets in copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients,” said Wanblad.
“We are working at pace to execute on the asset divestments, including steelmaking coal — with the intention of optimising value for our shareholders, while minimising frictional costs, mitigating execution risks and enabling the delivery of significant sustainable cost savings. Work is progressing with the aim of substantively completing this transformation by the end of 2025.”
Work is progressing, with the aim of completing the company's transformation by the end of 2025, says CEO Duncan Wanblad
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.