Amplats’ first-half earnings expected to be about 25% lower

A bulk ore sorter at Anglo American Platinum’s Mogalakwena Mine in Limpopo. Picture: SUPPLIED
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) expects to report lower earnings in the first half due to softer metals prices, including palladium and rhodium.
Headline earnings were likely to decrease by 15%-25% to between R5.9bn and R6.7bn for the six months to end-June from R7.9bn a year ago, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are likely to be between 2,242c and 2,546c from 2,984c before.
Earnings had fallen for the year largely due to the 24% decrease in the company’s realised rand platinum group metal (PGM) basket price compared with the 2023 first half, it said.
The main contributors to this were declines in the palladium and rhodium dollar prices, which were 34% and 49% lower, respectively.
The decrease in revenue was partially offset by a 9% increase in PGM sales volumes compared with the prior period due to higher refined production and a drawdown in finished goods, it said.
The group has delivered cost savings in the first half of the year in line with its cost out programme.
Amplats will release its interim results on July 22.
In a separate statement the group reported total PGM production decreased by 2% to 921,000oz for the second quarter.
PGM sales volumes increased by 14% to 1.266-million ounces, supported by higher refined production and a drawdown of finished goods.
The group’s guidance for 2024 is unchanged. Metal-in-concentrate PGM production and refined production guidance remains at 3.3-3.7-million ounces. Cash operating unit cost guidance is R16,500-R17,500 per PGM ounce and it is targeting an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of less than $1,050 per three-element (3E) ounce.
“We had an improved performance in the second quarter and we continue to make good progress in the reconfiguration of our business,” the group said.
“Our operational excellence initiatives are yielding encouraging results. Own mine metal-in-concentrate (M&C) production increased by 9% quarter on quarter and, compared to the previous year, refined production and sales have risen by 7% and 14%, respectively,” the group said.
Amplats reported two work-related fatalities at Dishaba Mine, part of Amandelbult complex, during the quarter.
