Companies / Mining

BHP and Vale reach deal in UK case about 2015 Brazil dam collapse

The case relates to damage caused by the 2015 Fundão Dam collapse that killed 19 people in Brazil

12 July 2024 - 14:59
by Roushni Nair
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Australia’s BHP said on Friday it had reached an agreement with Brazilian miner Vale over proceedings in the UK related to damage caused by a 2015 dam collapse that killed 19 people in Brazil.

BHP Group and its parent BHP are defendants to a group action claim in the English High Court, brought by more than 600,000 claimants seeking damages for the Fundão Dam failure in 2015.

BHP and Vale will each pay 50% of any amount potentially payable to the claimants in the UK proceedings, the Netherlands proceedings, and other proceedings in Brazil covered in the agreement, the company said on Friday.

It reinforces the framework agreement signed in 2016 for BHP Brasil and Vale to each contribute 50% to the funding of the Renova Foundation, which was set up to ensure full and fair remediation for the damages caused in the dam collapse.

More than 720,000 Brazilians are suing the two companies over the collapse of the dam, which was owned and operated by their Samarco joint venture.

Lawyers representing claimants taking legal action over Brazil’s worst environmental disaster had filed an injunction in late June against Vale and BHP for “trying to derail” a potential £36bn ($46.67bn) London lawsuit.

Reuters

BHP to review court decision on 2015 dam disaster in Brazil

BHP and Vale ordered to pay at least $9.7bn after 19 deaths and extensive environmental damage
Companies
5 months ago

If BHP class action case goes ahead, it will be the biggest in UK history

Residents, businesses and local governments say BHP bears ultimate responsibility for the collapse of the Fundão Dam, which killed 19 people
Companies
3 years ago

BHP facing $5bn suit for Fundão tailings dam disaster

The Anglo-Australian mining giant is charged with being ‘woefully negligent’ in the run-up to Brazil’s worst environmental disaster in 2015
Companies
5 years ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
BEE investor sells entire shareholding in Vukile ...
Companies / Property
2.
Sibanye-Stillwater cyber attack caused limited ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Grindrod’s winning streak lands it Richards Bay ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Reserve Bank loses nearly R1bn on its stake in ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Standard Bank eyes East Africa for growth
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Miners offer $25bn for Mariana disaster reparations

World

Brazilian court gives nod to Samarco debt plan after dam disaster, BHP says

Companies / Mining

BHP and Vale face off over Brazilian mine disaster

Companies / Mining

£5bn-plus lawsuit can be heard in UK court after BHP loses appeal

Companies

London court reopens £5bn Brazil dam lawsuit against BHP

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.