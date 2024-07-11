Sibanye-Stillwater cyber attack caused limited disruption to operations

Miner Sibanye-Stillwater has experienced a cyberattack, which is affecting its IT systems globally.
As soon as the company became aware of the incident, immediate containment measures were implemented in line with its incident response plan to proactively isolate IT systems and safeguard data.
“While the investigation into the incident is ongoing, there has been limited disruption to the group’s operations globally,” it said in a statement on Thursday.
Sibanye-Stillwater has a diverse portfolio of operations, projects and investments across five continents. The group is also one of the foremost global recyclers of PGM autocatalysts and has interests in leading mine tailings retreatment operations.
The miner said it took the incident seriously and was committed to addressing the cyberattack.
“Our efforts remain focused on working towards the full remediation of the effects of this attack. We are voluntarily reporting this incident to the appropriate regulators and will provide further updates as necessary.”
The miner is one of the world’s largest producers of platinum, palladium and rhodium and is a top tier gold producer. It also produces and refines iridium and ruthenium, nickel, chrome, copper and cobalt.
Sibanye has recently begun to diversify its asset portfolio into battery metals mining and processing and increase its presence in the circular economy by growing its recycling and tailings reprocessing exposure globally.
