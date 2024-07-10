Tharisa reports increased platinum and chrome output in third quarter
Focus on sustainable mining and structural improvements ‘position us for a strong last quarter’, says CEO Phoevos Pouroulis.
10 July 2024 - 08:06
Platinum and chrome miner Tharisa has reported increased production for the third quarter thanks to improved mining and plant recoveries.
Platinum group metal (PGM) production increased to 36,900oz in the quarter to end-June from 35,300oz in the second quarter. The PGM basket price was steady at $1,391/oz from $1,343/oz in the previous quarter...
