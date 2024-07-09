World platinum body hopes GNU will improve investment case for sector
Government may drive positive change, says global platinum body
09 July 2024 - 05:00
The World Platinum Investment Council hopes the inclusion of the DA in the recently announced cabinet of the government of national unity (GNU) and tariffs on Chinese vehicle imports could drive changes that further support the positive investment case for platinum.
The council said the outlook for automotive platinum group metal (PGM) demand beyond 2030 may also be higher than expected due to right-leaning political parties gaining seats in the EU parliamentary elections...
