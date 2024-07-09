Orion’s Okiep Copper project assay results continue to deliver
The results show that the Flat Mines complex contains very high-grade copper sulphide mineralisation
09 July 2024 - 11:04
Following Orion Minerals’ success in confirming the potential for high-grade copper mineralisation at Flat Mine East over the past month, the first assay results from Flat Mine South have delivered further outstanding copper intercepts.
“These results show that the Flat Mines complex contains very high-grade copper sulphide mineralisation contained within wider zones of moderate grade intrusive,” MD Errol Smart said...
