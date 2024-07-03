Sibanye carves away over 11,000 jobs in 18 months
CEO Neal Froneman says miner has restructured SA region to align with reduced operating footprint
03 July 2024 - 05:00
Sibanye-Stillwater has carved away more than 11,000 jobs from its workforce in the past year and a half, leaving an inedible mark on communities, families and the broader socioeconomic fabric and setting itself up for long-term sustainability.
“We have restructured the SA region to align with the reduced operating footprint following the necessary operational restructuring for greater regional sustainability and profitability and we are well positioned for ongoing shared value delivery,” CEO Neal Froneman said...
