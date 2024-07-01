Orion to raise more than R92m in share placement
Funds will be used to progress the development of the Prieska Copper Zinc Mine and for work at Okiep
01 July 2024 - 08:39
Orion Minerals has announced a R92.3m capital raise to help advance its two main projects — Prieska Copper Zinc and Okiep Mines.
The miner, which is listed on the JSE and on the Australian Stock Exchange, said firm commitments had been received for a placement comprising about 513-million shares at an issue price of 1.5 Australian cents (18c) per share to raise about A$7.7m (R92.3m)...
