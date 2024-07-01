Anglo suspends ops at Queensland coal mine after gas ignition incident
Grosvenor mine is working with regulatory authorities to extinguish the underground fire
01 July 2024 - 08:21
Anglo American has suspended production at its Grosvenor steelmaking coal mine in Queensland, Australia after an underground coal gas ignition incident on June 29.
All emergency protocols were followed and the workforce was safely evacuated from the mine without injury, the miner said in a statement on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.