Companies / Mining

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Why Absa expects more deals in SA’s mining industry

Business Day TV speaks to investment banker at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking, Konosoang Asare-Bediako

26 June 2024 - 16:06
Absa has forecast an increase in deal-making in the mining industry. Business Day TV spoke to Konosoang Asare-Bediako, an investment banker at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking about the factors driving that forecast.

