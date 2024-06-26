MC Mining names Yi He as interim CEO
Godfrey Gomwe is to step down as MD and CEO from June 30
26 June 2024 - 09:53
MC Mining has appointed Yi Christine He as interim MD and CEO from July 1.
This followed the company’s announcement on Tuesday that Godfrey Gomwe would step down from these roles from June 30...
