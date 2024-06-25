Absa expects pick-up in deal-making in mining industry
The mega-trend of energy transition continues to drive the demand for ‘metals of the future’
26 June 2024 - 05:00
Financial services group Absa expects SA’s mining companies to open their cheque books and hunt for deals as inflation decelerates and the interest rate cycle turns, making the financing of mergers and acquisitions cheaper.
Konosoang Asare-Bediako, an investment banker at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking, said a lot of factors point to renewed deal-making appetite from the mining sector...
