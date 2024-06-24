Orion reports strong assay results at OKiep Copper Project
Orion is nearing completion of its bankable feasibility studies so it can progress to project finance and mine development on its brownfields sites
24 June 2024 - 11:32
Orion Minerals has reported strong assay results from the confirmation diamond drilling programme in the Flat Mines area at its Okiep Copper Project in the Northern Cape.
“The latest results add further momentum to Orion’s development strategy for the Okiep Copper Project (OCP), building on the initial results reported on April 22 and confirming the geology and endowment of the Flat Mines Area,” said CEO Errol Smart..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.