WATCH: Copper 360’s turnaround plans in focus

Business Day TV speaks to Marc Hasenfuss, an editor of Financial Mail

20 June 2024 - 15:54
Picture: 123RF/CITADELLE

Copper 360’s CEO aims to declare a maiden dividend in February, which would represent a major turnaround for the company after it reported a R129m operating loss for 2023. Business Day TV spoke to Marc Hasenfuss, an editor or Financial Mail, about the outlook for Copper 360.

