KPMG explains why it dumped Eskom supplier
Audit firm lays bare the accounting problems facing junior miner Salungano
20 June 2024 - 05:00
Professional services firm KPMG — which recently ditched junior miner Salungano, which supplies coal to Eskom, for failing to meet its “risk evaluation criteria” — has laid bare the accounting problems facing the group.
KPMG in its independent auditor’s report for the company’s year to end-March 2023 gave a disclaimer opinion, essentially meaning the auditing firm is distancing itself from providing any opinion at all related to the financial statements...
