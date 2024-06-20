Kibo rethinks strategic direction and proposes board changes
The company says the previously proposed placing of £500,000 will not go ahead
20 June 2024 - 10:50
Kibo Energy has reconsidered its strategic direction and consequently previously announced proposed board changes will not proceed, and the proposed placing of £500,000 will not go ahead.
In a statement on Thursday the company said it had arranged and agreed a revised alternative board composition and a new placing. ..
