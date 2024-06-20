Harmony Gold bullish on production outlook
The gold market has seen a significant boost recently, trading near record highs
20 June 2024 - 16:51
SA’s leading gold producer by volume, Harmony, has announced that it will surpass its production, grade and cost guidance for the financial year ending in June.
The company said it would exceed its production target of 1,550,000 ounces and surpass its grade guidance of 6 grams per tonne...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.