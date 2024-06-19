Gemfields sells nearly $69m of rubies at June auction
The rough rubies were extracted by Montepuez Ruby Mine, which is 75%-owned by Gemfields and 25% by its Mozambican partner, Mwiriti
19 June 2024 - 08:30
Coloured gemstone miner Gemfields sold $68.7m of mixed-quality rubies at it June auction, with 97% of the lots on offer sold.
“This auction marks the 10th anniversary of Gemfields’ first auction in June 2014 of rubies from the Montepuez Ruby Mine (MRM) in Mozambique. We are pleased to announce another strong result demonstrating the confidence that loyal customers have in our product offering and auction platform,” said Adrian Banks, Gemfields’ MD of product and sales...
