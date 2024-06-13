Gold Fields cuts output forecast due to severe Chile winter
The commissioning and ramp-up at Salares Norte has been hit by the early onset of extreme cold, miner says
13 June 2024 - 17:24
Shares in Gold Fields fell the most since August on Thursday after the miner reduced its annual gold production forecast due to adverse weather conditions affecting the ramp-up at its new Salares Norte mine in Chile.
It said in a statement that the commissioning and ramp-up phase at Salares Norte had been disrupted by the early onset of winter in Chile in recent weeks, leading to frozen pipes at the process plant and temporary shutdowns...
