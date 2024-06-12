Stability rules as unions and miners sign five-year wage pacts
Petra Diamonds and National Union of Mineworkers are latest to agree on long-term deal
12 June 2024 - 17:46
Five-year wage agreements in the mining sector have found favour with trade unions and mining houses, bringing about stability in the sector with a history of hostile industrial relations.
Petra Diamonds and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) this week became the latest entities to sign a five-year wage agreement at the union’s head office in Johannesburg...
