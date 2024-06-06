WATCH: Clock is ticking on Duncan Wanblad’s plans

Companies / Mining

06 June 2024 - 15:53
by Business Day TV
Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

The clock is ticking on Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad’s radical restructuring plan. Wanblad aims to simplify the business by selling De Beers and unbundling its platinum arm, but as demand remains subdued in the diamond market and with an overall commodities downturn, there has been uncertainty as to whether Anglo’s divestiture-for-value plans are even possible.

Financial Mail editor Marc Hasenfuss discussed the situation in more detail with Business Day TV.

