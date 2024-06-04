Pan African signs 5-year wage deal with NUM at its Barberton ops
The agreement for the period June 1 2024 to end-June 2029 amounts to an average annual increase of about 5.3% over the five-year period
04 June 2024 - 12:30
Pan African has concluded a milestone five-year wage agreement for wage increases and other conditions of service with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) at its Barberton Mines operations.
NUM is the representative union for Category 4 to 8 bargaining unit employees at its Barberton Mines operations. ..
