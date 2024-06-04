Companies / Mining

Glencore and Merafe repel electricity fee

BL Premium
04 June 2024 - 05:00

Glencore, a Swiss multinational commodity trader and miner, and Merafe Resources have repelled a second attempt by the Rustenburg Local Municipality to levy an additional fee on the electricity cost for a smelter owned by their joint venture.

The joint venture finds expression through a pooling and sharing venture...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.