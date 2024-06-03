Gemfields sells nearly R660m worth of emeralds at latest auction
03 June 2024 - 05:00
Coloured gemstone producer Gemfields has reported “robust” results from its latest auction, with total revenue of $35m (R657m) despite softer market conditions.
At its auction held on May 13-30, the group offered 46 lots of higher-quality rough emeralds, 43 of which were sold at $167.51 a carat on average...
