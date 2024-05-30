With the BHP bid dead, Anglo must deliver

Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad will be under pressure to deliver the stand-alone value he has promised his shareholders after BHP walked away from its proposed merger late on Wednesday.
BHP’s decision to kill the deal came just minutes before the deadline for it to submit a formal bid for Anglo. It followed a day of drama in which the Australian miner pushed hard to get Anglo back to the table by offering a suite of socioeconomic measures aimed at getting the merger past SA regulators...
