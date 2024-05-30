Anglo shares fall 5% as BHP walks away from deal
BHP’s decision to kill the deal on Wednesday came just minutes before the deadline for it to submit a formal bid for Anglo
30 May 2024 - 09:23
Shares in Anglo American fell as much as 5% in early trade on Thursday on the JSE after BHP announced late on Wednesday that it was walking away from its proposed merger.
In early Thursday trade, Anglo’s shares were down as much as 5% at R568.75, while those of BHP were up 0.4% at R548.40...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.