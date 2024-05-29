BREAKING NEWS: BHP walks away from Anglo deal, for now
BHP can revisit offers after six months have passed
29 May 2024 - 17:45
BHP Group said on Wednesday it did not intend to make a formal offer for Anglo American, walking away from its $49bn takeover pursuit for at least six months, after the London-listed rival refused to extend the bid deadline.
Earlier on Wednesday, Anglo rejected BHP’s last-ditch request for more time to discuss a takeover offer, dismissing it as highly complex...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.