WATCH: Anglo American rejects third proposal from BHP

Business Day TV speaks to Shane Watkins, chief investment officer at All Weather Capital

22 May 2024 - 20:39
Logo of Anglo American on a jacket of an employee of the Los Bronces copper mine, in the outskirts of Santiago, Chile, March 14, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIGO
Logo of Anglo American on a jacket of an employee of the Los Bronces copper mine, in the outskirts of Santiago, Chile, March 14, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIGO

Anglo American has rejected a third buyout offer from BHP, but it has agreed to a one-week extension to table a binding offer. Business Day TV spoke to Shane Watkins, chief investment officer at All Weather Capital for more details.

