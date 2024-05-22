BREAKING NEWS: PIC rejects BHP’s offer for Anglo
Asset manager advocates for an offer that fairly mirrors the intrinsic value of the assets
22 May 2024 - 15:01
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), a top shareholder in Anglo American, has rejected BHP’s R700bn plus all-paper offer for the global mining giant that traces its roots to early 20th-century SA, advocating for an offer that fairly mirrors the intrinsic value of the target’s assets.
“The offer on the table does not sufficiently reflect the embedded value [or] the future potential that BHP stands to inherit. As stakeholders, we must ensure that the terms are equitable and in line with the long-term interests of all parties involved,” CEO Abel Sithole said in a statement on Thursday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.