MC Mining’s shares jump on non-binding indicative offer from Vulcan

Junior coal miner MC Mining has received a letter from Vulcan Resources outlining a non-binding proposal to make an off-market cash takeover offer for all the shares in the company.
The news sent the company’s share price soaring 7.18% to 194c on the JSE by just after midday.
Vulcan is the operator of the Moatize Coal Mine in Mozambique, the largest operating steelmaking coking coal mine in Africa.
Vulcan proposed to make an off-market cash takeover offer at an indicative price of between A$0.17 and A$0.20 per share, valuing MC Mining’s equity at between A$69.34m and A$81.58m, MC Mining said on Friday.
This offer is in a range higher than one from a consortium of investors represented by Goldway Capital Investment of A$0.16 cash for each share.
MC Mining, which holds coal mining assets in SA, has called on shareholders to reject the Goldway proposed buyout offer, saying it was “opportunistically timed to deprive [shareholders] of future potential value” of the group’s assets.
The Vulcan proposal contained customary conditions, including completion of a due diligence process, and was “not a binding offer currently capable of acceptance by shareholders of the company, MC Mining said.
“The independent board committee (IBC) notes that the proposal letter is at an indicative price range that is higher than the current takeover offer price of A$0.16 per share by Goldway Capital Investment Ltd. There is no certainty, however, that any formal offer by Vulcan will be received nor the terms thereof.”
The IBC on Friday repeated its recommendation to shareholders not to accept the Goldway offer. It will evaluate the indicative terms of the proposal letter, including taking advice from its financial and legal advisers.
“MC Mining remains committed to keeping shareholders appraised of developments and intends to make a further announcement when more complete and definitive details are received,” said IBC chair Khomotso Mosehla.
MC Mining relies on the Uitkomst colliery in KwaZulu-Natal for cash generation, but its flagship project is the development of the capital-intensive Makhado project, which would be SA’s only producer of hard-coking coal.
Distinct from thermal coal used in power stations, coking coal — and hard-coking coal, in particular — is a premium product used in steelmaking.
The Makhado project has been in the making for the past decade, but MC Mining has been battling to secure funding for the project.
However, according to the IBC, the company was “at an advanced stage of securing the cornerstone funding for the development of the Makhado, which, if approved by the [directors], would have been the catalyst for composite equity and debt funding required for the construction of Makhado”.
This funding was unable to be concluded due to the verbal statement of intent made by certain members of the consortium of a planned takeover offer, the committee said.
In light of this, according to the committee, Goldway’s offer price failed to recognise the value attributable to the “shovel ready” Makhado project, which has a 28-year life of mine and a net present value of R6.8bn.
The offer is in a range higher than one from a consortium of investors represented by Goldway Capital Investment
